Wolfe Research Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut WEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

