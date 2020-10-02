Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $711,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,157,135 shares of company stock valued at $415,580,084. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.