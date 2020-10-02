Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of Monro stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at $182,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.