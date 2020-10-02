Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.