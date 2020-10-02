William Hill’s (WMH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the gambling company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMH. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of William Hill to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of William Hill to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 313 ($4.09).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

