WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

