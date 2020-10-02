William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.
CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About CELYAD SA/ADR
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
