William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.