WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $66.39 million and $49,921.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

