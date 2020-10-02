Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives $52.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

