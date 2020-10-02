WeTrust (TRST) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. WeTrust has a market cap of $880,041.61 and $319.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.05119172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

