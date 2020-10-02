Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $11.44 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

