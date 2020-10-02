Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ WBND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 33,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

