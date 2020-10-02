Western Asset Total Return ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.85.

