West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of WTBA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

