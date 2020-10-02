Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

