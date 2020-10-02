Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.10 ($21.29).

WAC stock opened at €17.20 ($20.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.92 and a 200-day moving average of €13.41. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 12-month high of €18.40 ($21.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

