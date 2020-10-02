Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.10 ($21.29).

WAC stock opened at €17.20 ($20.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.92 and a 200-day moving average of €13.41. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 12-month high of €18.40 ($21.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

