Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31. Vroom has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.12 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $261,000.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

