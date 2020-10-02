Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.93) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177.50 ($2.32).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.33) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.56). The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.98.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,994.72).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

