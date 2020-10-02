Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

