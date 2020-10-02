Vitae Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $52.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00025605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003514 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003899 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.