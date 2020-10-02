Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 60,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 94,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

