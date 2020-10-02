ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViacomCBS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of VIAC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

