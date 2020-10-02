Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 294.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 167,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,112,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $246.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.