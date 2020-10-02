VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $264,566.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00046530 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,537.97 or 1.00136671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001640 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00152698 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,096,734 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.