Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $919.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $983.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 434,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 20.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 8,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,975. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

