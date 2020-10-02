VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has decreased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

