VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has decreased its dividend by 10.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,768. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

