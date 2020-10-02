ValuEngine Upgrades SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) to “Buy”

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.18.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. SINA had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 477.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

