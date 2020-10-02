ValuEngine Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to “Hold”

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLS. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

