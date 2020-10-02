ValuEngine Upgrades Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) to “Hold”

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.