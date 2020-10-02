ValuEngine Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $128.12 on Thursday. Everbridge has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $165.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock worth $9,706,957. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,584,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,548,000 after buying an additional 247,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 302,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

