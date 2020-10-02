ValuEngine Downgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Buy

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 59,399 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 236.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

