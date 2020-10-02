Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE:VLO opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 186,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 175,016 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

