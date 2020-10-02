Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 857.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 120,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 694,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

