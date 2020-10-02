Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.06 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VALPQ opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative net margin of 237.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

