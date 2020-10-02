Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 239.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Uxin stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.63. Uxin has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 325.79% and a negative return on equity of 884.77%.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

