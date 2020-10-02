UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.