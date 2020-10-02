US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Shares of USCR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $55.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
