US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of USCR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

