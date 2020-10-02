United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UPS is being aided by a significant increase in home deliveries amid the prevalent coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the need for door-to-door delivery of essentials during this crisis is rising. Owing to the surge in residential and healthcare shipments, UPS performed impressively in second-quarter 2020. The substantial boom in e-commerce business is a huge positive and is likely to boost UPS' September-quarter results too. We are also encouraged by UPS' solid free cash flow. Notably, adjusted free cash flow surged 77.2% year over year in first-half 2020. We are, however, concerned about the decline in the company's overall adjusted profit in the first half of 2020. The downside was mainly due to coronavirus-induced supply chain disruptions. Coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector has resulted in decline in B2B volumes.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.48.

UPS opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

