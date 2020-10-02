UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.