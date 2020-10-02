UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.46 ($94.66).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €46.34 ($54.52) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.73.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

