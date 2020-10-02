Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

UI opened at $168.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

