Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $256.96, but opened at $277.03. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Twilio shares last traded at $286.70, with a volume of 101,394 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twilio by 56.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.