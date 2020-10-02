Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $32.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,933. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $288.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,756 shares of company stock worth $34,958,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

