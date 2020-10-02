Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.68.

Shares of TWLO opened at $256.96 on Friday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

