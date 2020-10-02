Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

