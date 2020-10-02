Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$13.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.66.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.07.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. Analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 177.98%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

