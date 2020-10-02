TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TTMI opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

