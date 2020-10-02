TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0263 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $171,196.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.60 or 0.05123317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033140 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,150,967 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

