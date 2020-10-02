Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

